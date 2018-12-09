Regarding the Dec. 5 front-page article “Senators: Complicity of Saudi prince is clear”:

In a rare show of bipartisanship and defiance, the Senate, with a Republican majority in a Congress that has unwaveringly supported President Trump’s agenda, has finally challenged the president on a key issue of values and American respectability. Following a belated briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel, several Republican senators seemed to put politics aside and telegraphed a message of disapproval of a Trump policy. The senators focused on the president’s refusal to accept the CIA conclusion that the Saudi crown prince was complicit in the killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Until now, much of the country has simmered with frustration as this Republican Congress has followed with silent subservience a president whose agenda it has linked to its own political fortunes. The criticism of the Trump-Saudi Arabia connection is a statement of principle by key Senate Republicans. It is welcome and long overdue.

Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.