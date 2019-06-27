Regarding the June 25 editorial “End the blame game at the border”:

Vice President Pence tried to shift the blame to Congress for the appalling conditions in Customs and Border Protection facilities at the border. He claimed that until more money is appropriated, he and the president are utterly helpless to do anything about it.

But this administration has never hesitated to bypass Congress. It imposed massive tariffs on dozens of nations, sold arms to Saudi Arabia and snatched money from the military to pay for a border wall — all without approval from Congress. So what’s keeping it from finding emergency funding to do something about this terrible suffering? Clearly, any words of sympathy are insincere, and the administration welcomes this sickening situation as a way of “getting tough.”

The only thing more predictable than the administration’s cruelty is its pathetic attempt to weasel out of taking responsibility for it.

Conrad Berger, Hyattsville

The border crisis ranks with the Vietnam and Iraq wars among the worst crimes perpetrated by the United States in my lifetime. It is a large and growing stain on the honor of our country. The idea that our vast, beautiful and wealthy country is “full” is a myth. As the baby-boom generation retires, we will be running out of workers, yet our message to desperate immigrants willing to work hard is to greet them with inhumane conditions of squalor. Where are the hearts of the American people? Immigrants bring energy and new ideas to revitalize our aging country. Fortune magazine notes that immigrants or children of immigrants played a founding role in 44 percent of 2018’s top 100 firms. We have watched our national leaders fail to do their jobs on many fronts, but their failure to treat the human beings at the border with decency is unforgivable. My household is using last year’s unnecessary tax cut as an additional donation to organizations devoted to helping with the border crisis. It represents one family’s attempt to show that we are appalled at the failures of our leaders and that Americans are willing to help those in dire need.

Karen Hendershot, Front Royal, Va.

