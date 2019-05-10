Regarding the May 7 news article “Ex-prosecutors: Trump would have been charged if he weren’t president”:

I take no comfort in nor am I impressed that more than 800 former federal prosecutors, whom President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr choose to ignore, have affixed their signature to, what I find at this point to be, a meaningless opinion.

Their statement would have meant much more if they had filed a lawsuit to have the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting president declared unconstitutional as soon as they learned of the lies about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, the Stormy Daniels payoff, Mr. Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and the interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in which the president spoke about why he fired then-FBI Director James B. Comey. The former prosecutors should have, and could have, used their legal acumen months ago when it might have made a difference.

Calvin Hill, Cambria Heights, N.Y.