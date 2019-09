Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett speaks in Scott Stadium at an April celebration of his team’s NCAA basketball title. (Ryan M. Kelly/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Sept. 17 Sports article “Bennett turns down a pay raise from U-Va.”:

University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett decided to forgo a pay raise, right after winning a national championship. When was the last time a coach (any coach, any league, anywhere) turned down a pay raise?

Mr. Bennett is all modesty and class in the whirlwind of greed and corruption that is the NCAA.

Joe Junod, Bumpass, Va.

