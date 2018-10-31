President Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for Robert Wilkie as Veterans Affairs secretary in the Oval Office on July 30. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 24 news article “Nonpartisan panel of veterans judges gets dose of politics”:

Most bothersome is that the Department of Veterans Affairs claims to abide by the equal employment opportunity policy, which says, “The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability . . . or other non-merit factor.” The White House required applicants to identify their party affiliation, even after they were vetted as best qualified and selected for the positions by the chairwoman of the board. Merit reasons were not provided for rejecting the applicants, so such rejections should not withstand judicial scrutiny, because they violate the federal government’s own workplace policy.

Mary Suffoletta, Washington

The writer is a lawyer at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.