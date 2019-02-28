Regarding George F. Will’s Feb. 24 op-ed, “The court’s chance to save the Peace Cross”:

James Madison, architect of the Bill of Rights, rhetorically asked in his “Memorial and Remonstrance Against Religious Assessments”: “Who does not see . . . that the same authority which can force a citizen to contribute three pence only of his property for the support of any one establishment, may force him to conform to any other establishment in all cases whatsoever?” Thomas Jefferson added, regarding the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, “That to compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.” Madison and Jefferson were present at the creation of the First Amendment; Mr. Will did not dispute their arguments.

The Peace Cross can and should be saved consistent with the establishment clause by transferring it from public to private property, where it was given birth. The case may seem much ado about very little. But, as Madison advised, “It is proper to take alarm at the first experiment on our liberties.”

Bruce Fein, Washington

The writer was associate deputy attorney general under President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1983.

George F. Will defended a government display of a denominational religious symbol in a war memorial devoted to all soldiers, not only Christians. Mr. Will used most of his column to sneer at the Supreme Court for constitutionally foolish decisions and spent very few words defending the display itself. He criticized the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit for ruling that “the cross must everywhere and always be a primary symbol of Jesus’ death.” What else does a 40-foot-high Latin cross as a war memorial symbolize?

As Robert Tuttle and I wrote in a recent blog post at Take Care, “For Christians, the Cross symbolizes God’s gift of his Son, who died on the Cross, was resurrected from death, and now promises eternal life.”

When government displays that symbol as a memorial for all soldiers, it misappropriates the voice of Christianity and disrespects all non-Christians who died in wartime. The Supreme Court should hold the display to be an unconstitutional establishment of religion.

Ira C. Lupu, Bethesda

George F. Will’s op-ed on the Bladensburg Peace Cross failed to convince us for two reasons, both illustrating fallacies.

First, by conflating the Peace Cross with other church-state cases, he used perceived inconsistencies in prior court decisions to work backward to his support for retaining the cross. Ironically, he cited the phrase “Jesuitical casuistry” in his argument, apparently unaware that he was employing it.

Second was the use of incomplete premises. He omitted or slighted two important considerations. He alluded to the location of the cross in a traffic circle but failed to mention its significance. The site prevents it from being a publicly accessible memorial in the sense that phrase is commonly used. A more serious omission was a description of the current state of disrepair of the cross. Soon, the agency that owns the cross will have to decide whether to spend considerable public money to rebuild the cross or else to replace it with something more appropriate to the site and more inclusive as a memorial.

Virginia G. and George W. Potts, Upper Marlboro