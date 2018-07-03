The recent killing of five Capital Gazette staff members and Margaret Sullivan’s attempt to connect the gunman’s attitudes toward the press to those of President Trump in her June 30 Style column, “Annapolis, Trump and the free press,” brought to mind a prayer from the Book of Common Prayer. In the prayer “For those who Influence Public Opinion,” we pray that “those who speak where many listen and write what many read . . . do their part in making the heart of this people wise, its mind sound, and its will righteous.” The staff members of the Capital Gazette unquestionably do their part each and every day, yet our president, who I doubt spends much time on his knees in prayerful reflection, does not. Instead, he reflexively offers “thoughts and prayers” to the families of the survivors and claims that journalists should be free from fear of being attacked, yet he fails to demonstrate sufficient appreciation for his ability to negatively influence the thoughts and actions of others.

Most of us learned at a very young age that words matter, whether spoken or written. Unfortunately, our president either never learned this lesson or is simply too self-centered to care about the welfare of others to whom prayers are offered. May God bless all journalists, and may God grant us all the humility to recognize and respect the important role journalists have in our free society.

Scott McNulty, Bethesda

The Capital Gazette shooting was an attack not just on newspapers but also on the freedoms and values on which the United States was built. Increasingly, the response to facts in the media that people disagree with is to attack and slander them as false. Attacks on the media are typically less severe than the mass shooting that occurred on June 28 , but these events should shake our core. The media, and its quest for truth and facts, is integral to this nation and any free society.

Our first newspaper dates to well before we gained our independence. In 1690, Benjamin Harris published the first article of Publick Occurrences, cited as the first article published in Britain’s American colonies. Within days of publication, the British governor of Massachusetts banned publication and collected and destroyed every copy authorities could find. In fact, Harris had fled to the colonies after being imprisoned for publishing an article about the British government without consent.

It should be lost on no one that the very first newspaper article published in America was banned because it reported on an uncomfortable but factual truth. This event was just one of the many oppressions that led Americans to seek independence. The news media reminds us of the importance of facts, even when those facts are uncomfortable. This element is what separates a free press from state-controlled media. Upholding freedom of the press is not just part of America; it is America.

Lauren Hickey, Finksburg, Md.