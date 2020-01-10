The Jan. 5 front-page article “As fires intensify, Australia taps army” at last acknowledged the plight of animals in the fires raging in Australia. So much of the reporting on the conflagrations in Australia, Brazil and California has limited its scope to the numbers of human lives lost and human-made structures destroyed. This information is important, but always in reading, listening to or watching such reports, I have been saddened by yet another way human-created climate change is upending, and ending, the lives of nonhuman animals.