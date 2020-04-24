The April 20 front-page article “FDA never vetted dozens of for-sale antibody tests” detailed the stampede by some 90 companies, with little or no federal oversight, to make blood serum tests that, if accurate, could let Americans know if they have any immunity to the coronavirus. But it is not known whether the presence of antibodies bestows immunity or for how long for this virus.

Unscrupulous companies selling unproven snake oil should not be unleashed on frightened citizens desperate for the elusive silver bullet. Nor should covid-19 be an opportunity for rapacious vendors and pharmaceutical retailers to make a buck on the back of a killer disease.

This month, the Trump administration fired, without cause, the inspector general assigned to oversee the disbursement of billions in relief meant for small businesses and those made jobless by covid-19. Early reporting showed that without vigilant scrutiny, major inequities occurred.

This is no time for the fox to be guarding the henhouse.

Joan McQueeney Mitric, Kensington

The news media should stop carrying the president’s daily coronavirus briefing. As both pieces concluded, except for a few minutes of real information each day, all we get is a self-serving review from the president. It certainly is not a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact.

Mr. Robinson correctly noted that “these stage-managed afternoon performances are not really briefings at all. Sometimes, they are campaign rallies designed to stoke passion among Trump’s loyal base. Sometimes they are blame-shifting exercises.” The Style article summarized the daily briefings as a combination of “a pity party, a patriotic pep talk, a media scrum, a tantrum, a sermon, a mood ring, an infomercial, an airing of grievances [but only by the president himself], a rally without ralliers . . . [and] a glimpse of an alternate reality.”

They are not fact-based information-sharing of the reality of what the country is facing. The American public needs, instead, a daily “summary report” of what is said at the so-called pandemic briefing; a summary would be more than adequate to keep the public in the loop.

So, instead of giving Mr. Trump more than one hour each day of free and valuable coverage, the news media should curtail the nonstop coverage and thus provide the added benefits of a more even playing field for his opponent and put a stop to his constant bullying of the media.

Norman Leventhal, Potomac

The April 21 Style article “ ‘It’s not about me,’ says the man at the center” said the president used the word “tremendous” 63 times in last week’s coronavirus task force briefings. Close. It was 68. I’m keeping score. By the end of the April 20 briefing, he had said “tremendous” a total of 166 times for the month. That still came in second to the 212 times he said “incredible” over the same time period.

Even those numbers pale in comparison with his final answer of the April 20 briefing. In his twisting soliloquy (the act of talking to one’s self), he addressed projected death tolls. In that single response, he repeated three sets of numbers 20 times. And this is the same man who chastised a reporter for not having “the brains you were born with.” Fortunately for the reporter, he doesn’t have Mr. Trump’s.

Jim Stasny, Falls Church

Regarding the April 21 news article “Restrictions upend centuries-old Ramadan traditions”:

Throughout a typical Ramadan, Muslims connect with their religion through congregation. Yet, while Muslims around the world grieve the loss of their traditions, the United States’ almost 3.5 million Muslims must halt their uniquely American Muslim traditions. For the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, weekly community iftars in which mosques across the nation open their doors to break bread with their non-Muslim neighbors are canceled.

There is no way, unfortunately, to replicate congregational prayer or greeting a neighbor with a warm plate of rice and curry over Zoom. Rather, this Ramadan will be marked by the month’s focus of prayer, self-reflection and service in isolation. Accordingly, Islam’s emphasis on charity this month becomes even more critical for American Muslims to help all those who don’t know where their next meal or iftar will come from.

Within the intense disquiet of what will become of one of their most important religious observances, Muslims have at least certainty in the Koran: “Surely there is ease after hardship.”

Zane Ahmad Chowdhry, Washington

The writer is vice chairman of the

Muslim Writers Guild of America.

I was flabbergasted and shocked by the photograph that accompanied the April 22 news article “Virus’s second wave is likely to be even more devastating, CDC chief warns,” in which the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were sitting next to each other, shoulder to shoulder, clearly talking and not masked. What kind of message are they sending? The photo apparently was taken last week at the White House.

Our leaders need to lead, doing what has been proved to be helpful, taking the obvious precautions we are taking — wipe, wash and mask. A picture is worth a thousand words. I would love to see people who are supposed to be leading lead by example.

