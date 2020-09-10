Mr. DeJoy’s outrage seems misplaced given the recent report by The Post alleging that he used that exact subterfuge from 2003 to 2014 to benefit other Republican candidates and burnish his standing as a top party fundraiser, positioning him to get his current job. The allegations strike at the heart of campaign finance laws; Mr. DeJoy’s response, delivered via a private spokesman, that he believes he always complied with fundraising laws and regulations is simply inadequate. He must answer more questions — and because the Republican-controlled U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors has decided to blindly stand behind the embattled director, it is good that there will be investigations by the House oversight committee and authorities in North Carolina, where the possibly illegal activity was alleged to have occurred.
Five employees of Mr. DeJoy’s former company, New Breed Logistics, told The Post’s Aaron C. Davis, Amy Gardner and Jon Swaine that Mr. DeJoy or his aides urged staff to attend campaign fundraisers at his mansion and then reimbursed them for their political contributions through bonuses generous enough to cover the payments as well as taxes. State and federal campaign finance records analyzed by The Post showed a pattern of New Breed Logistics employees donating to the same candidate or committee, on the same day, and often in the same amount. “Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses” was the damning statement from David Young, Mr. DeJoy’s longtime director of human resources, who had access to payroll records and is now retired.
If the allegations are true, Mr. DeJoy would be in violation of federal election laws that prohibit so-called straw donations because they are a way of evading transparency requirements and contribution limits that are so crucial to the conduct of fair elections. Other possible violations include prohibited use of corporate money and coercion of employees. There is a five-year federal statute of limitations, but there is no time limit in North Carolina for the prosecution of felonies, including campaign violations. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) said an investigation is warranted and Common Cause North Carolina on Wednesday filed a complaint. Even Mr. Trump, with his high tolerance of wrongdoing by his allies, acknowledged the need for investigation. We urge Congress and North Carolina authorities to act expeditiously in getting to the bottom of this troubling matter.
