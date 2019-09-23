I am glad GM was saved. However, the real saviors were the shareholders of GM. Instead of getting the liquidated value of their assets in the rescue, they got nothing. The unions saved their jobs, the bondholders were repaid; only the shareholders got nothing. That these workers have the audacity to strike is offensive in light of the losses of the individual shareholders of GM who neither made the substandard cars GM produced nor made the management decisions.

Making these workers out to be anything more than part of the original problem is disingenuous.

David Rothfeld, Bethesda

