Now, an early picture of how these programs have worked is emerging. The results are encouraging but they also underscore that automatic registration alone is not enough.

FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich this month released an analysis in which he gathered voting data from the eight jurisdictions that had automatic registration in place for last year’s midterm election: Alaska, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont. He found that 2.2 million people were automatically registered. Oregon went from 73 percent of eligible voters registered in 2014 to 90 percent in 2018. Perhaps 6 million people had their registrations automatically updated with new addresses or other information.

AD

AD

That’s good news. The picture is murkier on whether these policies induced new registrants to vote. In some states, those who were automatically registered voted at substantially lower rates than the population at large. But others, including the District and Rhode Island, saw equal or higher rates of participation among automatic registrants.

Observers are only beginning to parse these findings. But one intuitive explanation is that the District and Rhode Island notified voters of their registration status several times shortly before the 2018 election — a sensible idea for any state, no matter what sort of registration system it has. Voluntary, rather than automatic, registration has been the norm for so long that it may take some time for people to adjust to the idea that, though they have not lifted a finger to register, they can still show up to the polls. And just because some automatic registrants did not show up in 2018 does not prove that they are uninterested in ever voting. Come the next presidential election, the numbers might grow.

For so much of the past decade, many state legislatures have seemed eager to make voting harder, not easier. The states that have tried to enable civic participation with automatic registration can claim some early success. That suggests that automatic registration is a useful reform, but not sufficient to boost civic participation as much as needed.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD