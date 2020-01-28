Effects of the rollback of federal protections for many wetlands and small streams are described in the Jan. 27 Metro article “Va., Md. consider suing EPA over bay protections.” An additional consequence will be more downstream flooding caused by the destruction of wetlands, which store water on the landscape. When they are drained or filled, heavy rainfall causes downstream riverbanks to overflow and damage farms, homes and towns. Many of these losses occur in states other than those where wetland destruction occurs. There is a federal interest in protecting people vulnerable to such flooding and in avoiding the expenditure of taxpayer dollars to rebuild after storms.