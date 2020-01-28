The Clean Water Act extended the scope of federal protections by eliminating the reliance on navigability in its definition of waters covered. In addition, the legislative history for the 1972 law reads “conferees fully intend that the term ‘navigable waters’ be given the broadest possible constitutional interpretation.” The Trump administration’s narrowing of the scope of protected waters to exclude millions of acres of wetlands will result in more flooding, poorer water quality and loss of habitat, with attendant economic costs.
John Meagher, Fairfax Station
The writer is a former director of the Wetlands Division of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Thanks for continuing to keep in our sights the issue of the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent generally backward movements in lockstep with our dangerous and destructive president and unsupportive administration. I’ve been a Chesapeake Bay boater-swimmer-water skier for almost 70 years, and I support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and others in their efforts to promote the recovery of the bay. I don’t appreciate the EPA’s rebranding itself the Environmental Protection Antagonist! Let’s get with the program.
Elery Caskey, Rockville