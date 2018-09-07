The Sept. 3 editorial “It’s time to end money bail” pointed out that money bail is unfair to poor people accused of crimes. These crimes are mostly nonviolent, and the accused poor are often innocent but still go to jail because they can’t afford bail.

Ohio is working on bail reform. In addition to being fairer, it would also save taxpayers money. State data indicates it costs $60 to $80 a day to keep a suspect in jail but much less to keep a low-risk subject under supervision. The reform bill being considered is estimated to save Ohio taxpayers $67 million annually.

Bail reform has the support of conservative and liberal Ohio legislators and a majority of Ohio voters. Those in the bail-bond business are, of course, opposed.

Vic Presutti, Dayton, Ohio