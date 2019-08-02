Dana Milbank’s devilishly clever takedown of President Trump against the great city of Baltimore brought the truths into stark contrast [“Can you deport an entire city? I’m asking for a friend.,” Tuesday Opinion, July 30]. No tongue in cheek was even required. So much to recommend Baltimore; so little to accrue to Mr. Trump.
Let me add just two more each: The Baltimore Museum of Art is world-class; Mr. Trump’s art collection is framed pictures and magazine covers of himself. The Baltimore “Hon” hairdo is a structural marvel, highly dependent on hair spray; Mr. Trump’s hairdo is a quite fantastical structure and sprayed to a fare-thee-well.
Helen Dalton, Potomac