I agree with the Aug. 10 editorial proposing that members of Congress be prohibited from sitting on the boards of for-profit companies [“An innate ethics issue in the House ”]. But I would propose more stringent restrictions: Members of Congress should be prohibited from owning stocks, bonds or other securities of individual companies.

Given the power of members of Congress to promulgate legislation that directly and substantially affects the profits of companies, the only way to ensure that they do not act in their self-interest is to make sure they have no interest in individual businesses. Members of Congress could invest in mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that hold stocks, bonds and other securities. Or they could place their investments in blind trusts.

My proposed restriction not only would eliminate the insider-trading issue that precipitated the editorial, but it also would eliminate the need for the FBI and other enforcement agencies to spend resources trying to uncover insider trading and other nefarious behavior involving publicly traded securities. On this score, I would be willing to bet that for every infraction the FBI discovers, many more go undetected.

Bob Benna, Potomac