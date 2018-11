As usual, John Feinstein hit the nail on the head in his Oct. 26 Sports column, “In the NCAA mess, it’s got to be the shoes,” about the pernicious influence of the three major sneaker companies (Adidas, Nike and Under Armour) on college basketball. But even he didn’t go far enough: The presidents of the big-time schools — including Mr. Feinstein’s and my alma mater, Duke University — should prohibit any contractual arrangements with these companies.

John Howell, Alexandria