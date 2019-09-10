Regarding the Sept. 9 editorial “A blueprint for uncertainty”:

Lobbyists can’t be blamed for 11 years of congressional standoffs (even when the GOP controlled the White House, Senate and the House), since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were denied the right to lobby Congress by the 2008 legislation that put them in conservatorship. And the Federal Housing Finance Agency doesn’t permit the two to advocate for themselves.

Now, 11 years later, the treasury isn’t satisfied with the more than $300 billion it has received from the two since 2012 (in repayment for $190 billion) — when it changed the repayment rules and decided to aggrandize all their earnings — and now wants more.

Why isn’t that same repayment principle applied to the nation’s large banks that got about $500 billion of Uncle Sam’s cash in 2009 under the Troubled Asset Relief Program but didn’t have to pay all of their profits in perpetuity to Uncle Sam, as Fannie and Freddie must?

Maybe those wealthy, too-big-to-fail banks could face low-income housing goals instead of applying those objectives just to Fannie and Freddie operations.

William R. Maloni, Chevy Chase

The writer is retired from Fannie Mae.

Read more letters to the editor.