Regarding the May 15 Metro article “Council rejects mayor’s plan to move Banneker”:

The students at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School are advocating relocation. Although the move was poorly communicated, Banneker students should not be forced to suffer and wait longer for modernization. We love our neighbors and want them to have a middle school, but we need an equitable high school. There are options for a middle school, including using the existing Banneker building. It was originally a junior high and could be modernized.

We are the top school in the city, with a 100 percent college-acceptance rate. Yet we have to learn in classrooms where we can’t keep the air conditioning on because of leaks. We have bars on almost every window. Science teachers have inadequate space for labs. There is not enough cafeteria space to eat lunch.

We lack necessary resources, and politics has already put us on the waiting list three times. We are advocating in the hope that students two years from now will be taught in an adequate high school facility, one that meets their potential, and that the Banneker mission will be expanded to more students across all eight wards.

Pauline Green-Williams, Washington