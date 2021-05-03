There is little data to tell whether a ban on menthols that went into effect last year in the European Union and Britain has had the desired effect. A few studies of the Canadian ban, which began in selected provinces and was made nationwide in 2018, show that menthol smokers were significantly more likely to try to quit, and even to succeed, than other smokers. However, a recent study of the Canadian prohibition by the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., concluded that menthol bans “are unlikely to be a panacea” because so many youths switched to non-menthol smokes and so many adults got their menthols anyway from Native Canadian reserves, which were exempted.