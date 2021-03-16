The posts covered by Facebook’s research exist in the gray area between outright falsehoods banned by the platform and the types of doubts and concerns that aren’t strictly inaccurate, but do foster people’s fears. Some of these may be distortionary and exploitative, spread by repeat offenders eager to sow discord. Others, however, may be earnest expressions of skepticism based in reality: worries, for example, that a vaccine produced in record time carries unusual risk, even though the science hasn’t shown any serious side effects thus far. Facebook could focus on rooting out coordinated influence campaigns, but sweeping takedowns or down-rankings of all borderline content could foster more misgiving, and deprive people of the opportunity to discuss and learn.
The better answer is to use the hesitant posts to understand where they’re coming from and why. Some groups, including those with links to the QAnon conspiracy theory, may be reflexively wary of authority. Many communities of color have historically fraught relationships with the medical establishment. Facebook is already sharing data from its symptoms survey collected by academic partners to help regions with their rollouts. The project should continue and expand so that public health authorities can address the right problems in the right places.
Facebook should be addressing those problems too, with something more meaningful than the typical tools of removals and algorithmic tweaks. Different concerns require different responses, and those responses should also come from different people — sources credible to the populations they’re trying to reach, providing tailored interventions with more nuance than an all-purpose label containing information from the World Health Organization. Facebook can further partner with experts and civil society groups to enter echo chambers and interrupt the noise with information that is not only trustworthy but also likely to be trusted. The close link between online life and the offline world causes this problem; the same link could also help solve it.
