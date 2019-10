Regarding the Oct. 8 Economy & Business Digest item “Kroger, Walgreens won’t sell e-cigarettes”:

It was interesting, if not startling, news this week that Walgreens and stores owned by Kroger have joined Walmart in banning the sale of e-cigarettes nationwide, with growing fears of the effects of vaping on Americans’ health. So when will they stop selling tobacco cigarettes, whose threat to our lives and health is so much greater and so long known?

John Campbell, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.