“Conservative” is a poor choice of words. “Cautious” is a much better fit to describe former president Barack Obama’s personality and proposals. Obamacare is a good example. It was modeled in many respects on then-Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney’s health-care plan. Mr. Romney’s plan was viewed as the opposite by most members of his party. It was considered very rash or reckless by his Republican peers. Eschewing a full-blown universal health-care plan during Mr. Obama’s successful effort later proved a wise decision. Republicans failed to repeal it despite many dozens of attempts.