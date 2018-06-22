Reporting on the election results in Virginia’s 10th District, the June 18 news article “Wexton wins primary to challenge Comstock” inappropriately framed Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) as a Trump opponent by citing two times she broke with the Trump agenda.

While Comstock might not be a radical extremist of the ilk of white-supremacist sympathizer Corey A. Stewart, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, painting her as moderate in the American political spectrum and within the 10th District is utterly misleading. A simple statistic from top polling and tracking group FiveThirtyEight makes this clear: Comstock votes more than 97 percent of the time for the Trump agenda.

This voting record is a massive 52-point swing away from her constituents toward President Trump — the second-highest disconnect in the nation between voter preferences and congressional voting record.

While Comstock might not have the over-the-top rhetoric of Trump or a Freedom Caucus member, describing Comstock’s extremist political record as moderate simply misrepresents reality.

Adam Siegel, McLean