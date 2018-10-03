In the Sept. 27 Metro article “A loud #MeToo voice is quiet on Kavanaugh,” Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) declined to say whether she believes a woman who has alleged that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Brett M. Kavanaugh, a friend of Ms. Comstock’s. The article quoted Ms. Comstock’s campaign manager as saying she “supports any alleged victim having a fair process to be heard.” If Ms. Comstock believes this, why didn’t she speak up about the Republicans’ failure in providing a thorough investigation into the allegations? She stood by as senators of her own party called no witnesses and actively fought against opening an FBI investigation in a rush to confirm Mr. Kavanaugh. In fact, in a Sept. 28 statement, Ms. Comstock blamed only Senate Democrats.

Ms. Comstock said Paula Jones was entitled to fair discovery regarding her sexual harassment allegations against then-President Bill Clinton. Ms. Comstock can’t support fair proceedings for Ms. Jones while failing to influence her own party to offer the same opportunity to Christine Blasey Ford. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) did his part.

If Ms. Comstock wants to hold herself out as a champion for women who are sexually harassed, she should fight for victims even if the accused perpetrator is her longtime friend.

Kristin A. Battista-Frazee, McLean