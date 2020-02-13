The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the president’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, for investigating former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for activities related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. For a long time, I thought it unlikely that President Trump would ever face a courtroom for his alleged illegal activities because it would appear to be sheer retribution or political vindictiveness. Now the Justice Department under Attorney General William P. Barr has apparently set the standard — and a very low bar at that — for considering even trumped-up charges against former government officials.