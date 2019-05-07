Emmet Flood, who is a White House lawyer to President Trump, and Attorney General William P. Barr should be extremely knowledgeable about federal law [“Trump finds in Barr the shield he desired,” front page, May 3]. Yet, in maintaining that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III did not do his job by refusing to make a decision on indicting Mr. Trump, both Mr. Flood and Mr. Barr are seeking to mislead the American public. The truth is that Mr. Mueller fulfilled his responsibility, and Mr. Flood and Mr. Barr did not. Mr. Mueller is aware of Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president. Mr. Mueller recognized the reality of the situation and provided clear directions as to how Congress can at least pursue impeachment.

Andy Leheny, Ebensburg, Pa.

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s May 3 op-ed, “Give Mueller the mic”:

Attorney General William P. Barr is being flayed by those who feel betrayed by the truth, namely, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s conclusion that there was no conspiracy by the Trump campaign in 2016 to collude with the Russian government against Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Mr. Barr is now entangled in a web of disappointed Democrats and their media chorus as sticky as any ever spun by political spiders. His own misstatements add to the confusion but may not be dispositive.

Longtime observers of Beltway shenanigans know that practical politics consists of ignoring inconvenient facts, even prior statements and votes. We know that hypocrisy in the political arena is shameless and that political alchemy can easily transform a hero into a knave. Casting in shallow Beltway waters with a lure attractive to disenchanted Democrats will be a media winner, but a false narrative should never be bait. Let’s hear from Mr. Mueller.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

Regarding the May 2 editorial “Mr. Barr’s torched reputation”:

Attorney General William P. Barr seemed to pooh-pooh the concerns of Democratic senators about his March 24 memo, which was released 25 days before the redacted Mueller report. That is a lifetime in politics, especially in the age of the Internet and social media.

In addition, Mr. Barr concealed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s March 27 letter — objecting to Mr. Barr’s misleading four-page summary of the report — not only from Congress but also from an already bewildered American public. With his shocking actions and disappointing performance at last Wednesday’s Senate hearing, Mr. Barr has greatly damaged the reputation of American jurisprudence.

Jack Nargundkar, Germantown

What a sad time it is for this grandmother and for Americans of all ages. When I was growing up, I was both told and shown the difference between right and wrong, between telling the truth and telling a lie. I’m proud to say that my children and grandchildren all reflect the same guidelines I had in growing up.

Today, we sadly have a president who covers up his many wrongdoings and tells so many lies, the media actually tracks them. What are we teaching our children? That if you have power and money, committing crimes and lying don’t count? I was disgusted when I realized William P. Barr isn’t the attorney general of the United States; he’s the attorney for President Trump, which was clear in Mr. Barr’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony.

We need to vote in politicians who mirror the good-hearted, honest, hard-working citizens of our country.

Bobbie Wilkinson, Hamilton, Va.