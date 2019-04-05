According to the April 3 Metro article “New bid in D.C. to ban lawmakers’ side jobs,” legislation has been introduced in the D.C. Council to limit or preclude council members from outside employment income in addition to their council income. The stated goal of this legislation is to increase the public’s trust in their elected council members.

The demon to public trust of council members is not a member’s “outside employment income” but rather a member’s disrespect of citizens. Citizens lose trust in council members who seek to disrespect, to humiliate or to embarrass citizens who come before them and testify. Citizens lose trust in council members who fail to respond to their inquiries, concerns, emails and telephone calls. Citizens lose trust in council members when they do not listen or show respect for all residents of the District. Citizens lose trust in council members if they are not open and not transparent.

A council member’s outside employment income is not a sole factor in the public’s level of trust in council members. Should their council income be raised to offset a prohibition of additional outside employment income, ethical temptations will not disappear. As an unpaid elected advisory neighborhood commissioner, I am not disengaged from the principles of service, commitment and sacrifice. I do not view additional outside employment income as a barrier to elected officials’ common sense or fidelity to ethics.

The shield of protection for the public’s trust in its government begins in the character of each elected official and every public servant.

Robert Vinson Brannum, Washington