Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a former police officer, took a very straightforward, honest statement from Attorney General William P. Barr and twisted it for political purposes [“Barr misunderstands policing,” Sunday Opinion, Dec. 8]. Mr. Barr said, “If communities don’t give . . . support and respect” to law enforcement, “they might find themselves without the police protection they need.” One only has to consider recent violent attacks on police to understand what the attorney general said. Police will be hesitant and careful when they could be attacked by the people they are sworn to protect. That’s what he said; no more, no less. Instead, Ms. Demings read something into it for partisan political purposes.