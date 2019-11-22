But baseball has a long way to go, as pointed out in John Arnholz’s Nov. 17 Local Opinions essay, “Forgetting the past makes it difficult to understand the present.” Our job today is finding suitable means to tell these stories. Now, there are few venues for such telling, but a few are worth noting. First, Major League Baseball hosted a Civil Rights Game in honor of those who fought for and played in the early years of integrated baseball. Second, April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson was the first African American ballplayer since the days of Moses Fleetwood Walker to play in the “show.” Third, there are teams, including the Bethesda Big Train, that have commemorated “barrier breakers.” And, of course, there is the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo.