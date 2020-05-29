Regarding Josh Rogin’s May 22 op-ed, “Covid-19 sparks unity on U.S. China policy”:

Even if the early stages of the coronavirus were kept under wraps by the Chinese government, I don’t see anything helpful to the United States by a broadscale bashing of China. Selective pressure and, given our overwhelming economic strength, the targeted use of soft power? Yes. But the across-the-board bashing of a large country with the proven ability and self-interest to be of value to our economy? No.

“America First” may be a handy political slogan, but it is nothing new or bold. Looking out for No. 1 is how every country in the world operates. The issue is how best to achieve it. Wildly throwing haymakers is not that way.

Steve Robin, Leesburg