The July 10 The World article “Israel targets social media in hunt for lone wolves” cited Palestinian nongovernmental organization Addameer as “a human rights organization that supports Palestinian prisoners.” However, as our research demonstrates, this NGO is primarily involved in political campaigning, using the facade of human rights without the substance, and systematically omits the context of violence and terrorism.

Furthermore, this research reveals that numerous Addameer staff and board members have ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group, banned by the United States, the European Union, Canada and Israel. Khalida Jarrar, Addameer’s former vice chair, is a senior PFLP official who was indicted for various offenses, including active membership in a terrorist organization (the PFLP) and inciting violence through a call to kidnap Israeli soldiers. She also has been placed in administrative detention multiple times and is again there for being a “threat to the security of the state.”

The Addameer lawyer quoted in the article played down his client’s incitement (“It is written in blood: death, death, death to Israel”) and suggested that his arrest by Israeli security forces is the result of “random” actions. Given this NGO’s links to the PFLP, such claims are not credible.

Gerald Steinberg, Jerusalem

The writer is the founder and president of

NGO Monitor.