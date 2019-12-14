AS WITH so many assertions from President Trump, skepticism is in order about his announcement Friday of a “phase one” trade deal with China. Start with the seemingly straightforward issue of exactly what Mr. Trump got in return for reducing some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and forgoing others that were set to take effect Sunday — his key concession. He has implied that the deal will soon mean the Chinese buy $50 billion a year worth of U.S. food products. The U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, suggested, though, that the $50 billion figure was a longer-term goal; U.S. officials told Reuters Friday that Beijing has actually agreed to buy $8 billion more per year of commodities over the next two years, over the $24 billion purchased in 2017, the last pre-trade-war year. Beijing itself offered no specifics at all. The details matter — a lot. $50 billion in new commodity purchases would represent an implausible doubling of pre-trade-war U.S. sales and a potentially huge dislocation to global commodity markets. No actual document will be signed until next month, the two sides said, at which point we may finally find out the actual content .