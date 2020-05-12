This is why former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his fellow Democrats, should not make a large issue of the Justice Department’s decision to drop its prosecution of Michael Flynn. This is a classic Trumpian maneuver. The Flynn decision is timed to deflect and distract. Although Attorney General William P. Barr’s decision may infuriate Democrats, a loud and feverish response by those Democrats would only play into Mr. Trump’s hands. It would be a shiny object he and Fox News would use to divert the public’s attention from Mr. Trump’s myriad missteps and false and misleading messaging during the pandemic.
David Landau, Potomac
George T. Conway III has been right on in criticizing President Trump. Mr. Conway stated that even Mr. Trump’s appointees have called the president a “moron,” an “idiot,” a “dope” and “dumb.”
I would not classify as “dumb” someone who conned 60 million people into voting for him. Once elected, he built a dam of propaganda, misinformation, lies and corruption in a planned conspiracy. He has miraculously plugged leaks in the dam, even though members of his inner circle of cronies have been either indicted or convicted of crimes.
The question is: Why is he pushing for a pandemic suicide march? The answer: He is willing to risk death for thousands for his own survival. Even though he inherited the present economy from former president Barack Obama, it is the only issue that can save his reelection chances. He knows that if he loses, there will be an army of federal prosecutors waiting for the day he does not have the shield of being president. The dam will burst.
John Bozzella, Bethesda