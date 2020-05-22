Yes, those fries are very special, and I hope that the wait was worth every bite, but there might be a high cost for satisfying not only your appetite but also your feelings.
Alice L. Haber, Frederick
The May 19 news article “Market for masks is plagued by price gouging and fraud” was highly informative but dealt only with purchases by institutions and governments. The market for the general public who seek to protect themselves is at least equally subject to gouging and fraud.
I’ve ordered masks from five sources, not because I planned on hoarding or reselling the masks but because of delays and fraud. I ordered N95 masks from a major online retailer. Rather than receiving N95 masks, I received a few foam masks with inadequate inserts and a package promoting their use as “sports masks.” I ordered ordinary masks from a medical supply outlet that claimed to have them in stock. After multiple excuses over a six-week period, I finally received them. I’m still waiting on another order. On the other hand, two orders arrived promptly and as advertised — standard masks from an online group-buying promotion and cloth reusable masks from a T-shirt manufacturer.
Nor are price gouging and fraud confined to masks. Items promoted as latex gloves have turned out to be loose mitten-like contraptions. Gloves ordered from another source six weeks ago are yet to arrive. Yes, health-care and related workers should get top priority, so shortages and higher prices are understandable. The situation has been exacerbated by the lack of an adequate national stockpile and an apparent reluctance by the federal government to become involved. But, despite these factors, gouging and fraud cannot be justified.
Donald E. Tepper, Fairfax