We need a “Cyber Force,” not the Space Force discussed in the Aug. 18 editorial “Do we need a Space Force?”

Cyberwarriors — foreign and domestic — already are attacking the United States across government and industry. They are kicking down the doors of our digital homes through our personal electronic devices. Our information technology systems thwart millions of hack attacks a day. Yet tens of millions of Americans have been affected by cyberwarriors who pushed past our current cyberdefenses to ransack databases and steal citizens’ vital data held by the Office of Personnel Management, Equifax, Sony Pictures Entertainment and retailers such as Macy’s and Whole Foods, to name a few. The intelligence community agrees that the Russians are attacking us by hacking our election systems.

Wouldn’t money be better spent on a “Cyber Force”? When airplanes became weapons of war, we created the Air Force. Today, the war has expanded to cyberspace. Experts are warning that cyberattacks could take down our electrical grids, which would cripple the nation and its forces on land, sea and air and in space. Space is secured through existing military branches.

Where are the advocates for a “Cyber Force”?

Vicki Stearn, Bethesda