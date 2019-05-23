Traffic at the intersection of 14th and K streets NW in 2016 in Washington. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Regarding the May 19 Metro article “Poll: D.C.-area residents widely oppose tolls, congestion pricing”:

Everyone knows how congested streets are in the District. Everyone who commutes either as a driver or passenger knows how aggravating traffic can be. Everyone wants safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Before the District spends nearly $500,000 on a traffic study, a few items should be considered and tried first.

Rush-hour enforcement. The District does a wonderful job of ticketing cars that park a few minutes too long at a parking meter. The enforcement is almost nonexistent at rush hour. How about towing cars parking on major streets from Georgetown to Union Station during rush hour? There are tow trucks capable of towing a double-parked delivery truck. It does not take a traffic engineer to understand that if no cars or trucks were blocking rush-hour streets, traffic would flow more efficiently.

Dedicated bus lanes and free rides on the Circulator are positive ideas and great investments for the District as a whole. Free Circulator service keeps folks out of cars. Every Uber or Lyft ride equals another car on the road. Protected cycle tracks can be excellent; however, because they sacrifice parking spaces, cyclists need to use them.

Regulations are useful only if they are enforced. One only has to venture toward the Mall to see food trucks blocking crosswalks.

Enforce existing rules before spending nearly $500,000 for a study. Perhaps the solutions are already there.

Bill Starrels, Washington