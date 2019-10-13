Scott Allen’s excellent Oct. 11 D.C. Sports Bog column, “Ghosts of baseball playoffs past,” was illuminating; however, he omitted a key factor about Game 5 seven years ago. The Nationals blew a 6-0 lead. In the top of the ninth, the St. Louis Cardinals, after two outs, tied the game. Rookie infielder Pete Kozma, who had hit a three-run homer in Game 3, batting eighth, came up with first base open. The Cards’ closer, Jason Motte, was in the game and on deck. The obvious call by the Nats manager, Davey Johnson — page 1, book 1 — would be to walk Mr. Kozma, loading the bases, forcing a decision by the Cardinals manager, Mike Matheny, to let his closer hit or pinch hit for him. Sadly and surprisingly, Mr. Johnson didn’t walk Mr. Kozma, who promptly hit a two-run, game-winning single.