George F. Will, in his May 26 op-ed, “Trump won’t be the only one to blame for war with Iran,” noted that then-Secretary of State Colin Powell spent days at the CIA before the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 receiving assurances about the intelligence used to justify the attack.

Mr. Powell was ordered by then-President George W. Bush to make the presentation to the United Nations, as he was trusted by the international community and the American public.

Mr. Powell tried to caution the Bush administration, in its rush to war, with the dictum: You break it, you own it. Not heeding that advice cost the United States trillions of dollars and the lives of many brave U.S. service members. It also, incidentally, allowed Iran to become a major military player and sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East.

And now some brave Republican senator needs to remind President Trump and his advisers of this as they prepare the country for war with Iran.

Steve Schoen, North Bethesda