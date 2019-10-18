On Election Day, we can expect to see that competition and engagement have increased voter interest and reduced voter apathy, which are good things for those who live in House District 66. However, all Virginians deserve the benefits of fair maps. That’s why the 2020 General Assembly must reform Virginia’s redistricting process by passing a constitutional amendment to establish a citizen-led redistricting commission with a transparent map-drawing process.
F. Giselle Caruso, Alexandria
The writer is a volunteer with OneVirginia2021.
