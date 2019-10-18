The Oct. 12 Metro article “Va. House speaker rolls out attack ad” reported on Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox’s (R-Colonial Heights) current campaign ads in a newly redrawn, now competitive district. The article showed that we are now witness to, on a small scale, the effect of fair maps. We are seeing candidates competing for a seat, rather than an election with a guaranteed winner and maybe a sacrificial opposition candidate. We are seeing an incumbent engaging potential constituents in a competitive district.