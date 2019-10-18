Last year, 11 Virginia House of Delegates districts were ruled racial gerrymanders, resulting in the redrawing of 25 House of Delegates districts.

The Oct. 12 Metro article “Va. House speaker rolls out attack ad” reported on Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox’s (R-Colonial Heights) current campaign ads in a newly redrawn, now competitive district. The article showed that we are now witness to, on a small scale, the effect of fair maps. We are seeing candidates competing for a seat, rather than an election with a guaranteed winner and maybe a sacrificial opposition candidate. We are seeing an incumbent engaging potential constituents in a competitive district.

On Election Day, we can expect to see that competition and engagement have increased voter interest and reduced voter apathy, which are good things for those who live in House District 66. However, all Virginians deserve the benefits of fair maps. That’s why the 2020 General Assembly must reform Virginia’s redistricting process by passing a constitutional amendment to establish a citizen-led redistricting commission with a transparent map-drawing process.

F. Giselle Caruso, Alexandria

The writer is a volunteer with OneVirginia2021.

