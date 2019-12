South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, is very compelling, but he suffers from the same tunnel vision that afflicts many white gay men when it comes to people of color. For decades it has been my contention that the LGBT community is like a small Southern town: totally white-centric and only tolerating people from other cultures when they are the sexual partners of other white people. Things have improved in the LGBT communities with the advance of millennials.