BETWEEN 2010 AND 2017, the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles suspended an estimated 126,000 licenses — not because the drivers posed a public-safety risk, but because they failed to pay their traffic tickets. This practice, prevalent across the country, is finally coming to an end in the District. This month, the D.C. Council unanimously approved legislation that would end license suspensions for unpaid traffic tickets, turning the page on an outdated, unproductive and likely unconstitutional policy that punished people for being poor.

The District’s policy of suspending the licenses of drivers who had outstanding debt was supposed to motivate residents to comply with the law. In reality, it did just the opposite. Since many people who failed to pay fines were indigent and simply could not afford them, the policy unfairly targeted low-income residents. It made it more difficult for those residents to take their children to school, get to medical appointments and commute to work, placing more obstacles in their way as they tried to dig themselves out of debt. If they were forced to get behind the wheel — even to keep their jobs or respond to an emergency — they risked heftier fines and even jail time. This disproportionately impacted residents of color: Of the 2,000 people arrested in the District for driving on suspended licenses in 2012, more than 80 percent were African American.

The D.C. Council is right to put an end to a practice that criminalized poverty and exacerbated inequality. The city now has the opportunity to set a national example. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, 43 states — including Virginia and Maryland — suspended or revoked licenses for unpaid court debt in 2017. Virginia, which suspends licenses automatically and indefinitely, has a particularly egregious record. As of December 2017, nearly 1 million Virginians have had their license suspended for debt-related reasons, out of an estimated 7 million suspensions nationwide. Though a bill to repeal the law was introduced in the General Assembly this year, it was deferred to the next legislative session without a hearing.

But legislatures in California, Mississippi and Maine have repealed their license-suspension policies, while Tennessee recently had its policy struck down as unconstitutional. The District now joins these states and the city of New Orleans in moving away from the practice.

The District’s bill is not perfect: It eliminates license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines, but not for outstanding court debts. It also still unfortunately leaves the District with the power not to renew licenses for people with unpaid traffic tickets. Still, it is heartening to see the D.C. Council finally address this archaic and inequitable practice. Virginia and Maryland should follow the District’s lead. Drivers should have their licenses suspended if they drive recklessly or put people in harm’s way — not because they are too poor to pay their traffic tickets.