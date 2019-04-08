Regarding the April 3 news article “Democratic leaders stand firm on protecting incumbents”:

It is one thing to inject new blood into any organization but quite another to wage active warfare against colleagues in one’s own caucus. This is political bloodletting of unusual virulence. It is extremism on the left, which threatens to give extremism on the right a run for its money. It is political Balkanization of the worst kind.

Weapons employed by these “neo-libs” include anti-Semitic broadsides, threatened primary action against longtime colleagues not following the new “party line” and barely concealed hostility toward House Democratic leaders. This suggests that the virus of extreme factionalism, heretofore isolated in radical-right Republican ranks, is a contagious virus that has spread across the aisle and infected the Democratic caucus as well.

Anti-establishment seems to be the new political flavor. What’s an aging, staunch traditional liberal, pro-“establishment,” pro-Democratic leadership Democrat to do when it appears he can’t pass the new crowd’s political blood test?

Jim McGrath, Washington