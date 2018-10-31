THE FACT that Maryland Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin has held public office since 1967, when Lyndon B. Johnson was president, is being used against him, predictably, in his campaign for a third term in the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately for his rivals, none of them particularly qualified for high elective office, longevity has dimmed neither his energy nor his abilities. Maryland’s senior senator remains, as he has been for decades, a conscientious, substantive and ethical public servant. He deserves reelection.

Mr. Cardin, who served 40 years as a state lawmaker and then in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2006, is a resolute Democrat; he has been equally resolute in seizing opportunities at bipartisanship. In the Senate, he has joined forces with Republicans to advance legislation to assist retirement savers; impose sanctions on Russia for human rights abuses; and, most recently, promote a healthy Chesapeake Bay. Detail-oriented, no-nonsense and far less prone to grandstanding than most of his Senate colleagues, Mr. Cardin works well across the aisle because he is what he appears to be: deeply committed to the hard work of legislation and oversight based on the values he cherishes.

Those values are animated by, among other things, Mr. Cardin’s abiding commitment to human rights at home and abroad. He has served as a co-chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, which promotes democracy in former Soviet bloc countries, and remains a commissioner of that organization. With Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Mr. Cardin led a drive to punish Russian officials involved in the death of a Russian lawyer who had exposed high-ranking government corruption. He is now pushing to use that same legislation to hold Saudi Arabia’s royal family to account for the death of journalist and Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Few sitting senators have been as effective in advancing the cause of aligning American values and policies in the conduct of U.S. foreign policy.

At the same time, he has tended to shy away from knee-jerk partisanship and sloganeering, declining, for instance, to call for disbanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency whose deportation zeal and excesses, as Mr. Cardin understood, are exercised at the Trump administration’s behest.

That has left his opponents scrambling for traction and unable to make a compelling case for their candidacies in the current race. They include a Republican, Tony Campbell, a lecturer at Towson University who has sought to blame Mr. Cardin for problems in Baltimore’s school system — notwithstanding the fact that public schools are mainly a local and state responsibility, not a federal one. An independent candidate, Neal Simon, a financial services executive, seeks to capitalize on Mr. Cardin’s long service by saying he is “part of the problem” in Washington.

In fact, it strains credulity to think Mr. Campbell or Mr. Simon would accomplish nearly as much in the Senate, given their inexperience. By contrast, Mr. Cardin — deeply knowledgeable, thoughtful and effective — is a credit to Maryland.