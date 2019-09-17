As reported in the Sept. 13 news article “Watchdog clears Carson in probe of furniture buy,” the Department of Housing and Urban Development inspector general concluded that HUD’s attempt to procure $31,000 in dining room furniture resulted from a “systemic failure” of oversight. HUD Secretary Ben Carson declared, “There’s probably no one in Washington who cares less about furniture than I do.” I agree. Mr. Carson has no interest in furniture and no interest in the Potemkin village over which he presides.

In point of fact, there was no failure of oversight at HUD. The furniture purchase was stopped because a federal employee put her job on the line to stop it. That official was me: I refused to “find money” for redecorating the secretary’s suite and lost my career in public service as a result. The oversight did not fail; it was removed by the same officials who now claim to have been ignorant of it. But Mr. Carson is not interested.

In February 2018, when the details of the furniture purchase were exposed by The Post and others, Mr. Carson still was not interested — instead, he oversaw a smear campaign against me. HUD illegally released sensitive details of my preteen daughter’s disabilities to every major media outlet. My daughter’s grief is something else that escaped his attention.

What is Mr. Carson interested in? And the electorates who tolerate this in our public officials, what are we interested in?

Helen Goff Foster, Haymarket

Read more letters to the editor.