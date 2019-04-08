Residents of the Queensbridge Houses, a public housing development in New York, speak with Housing and Urban Development employees on March 7 after a community town hall. (Kathy Willens/AP)

The April 1 editorial “Mr. Carson’s curious move” was both right and wrong at the same time.

Housing discrimination in this country continues to be a real problem. The day I announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s discrimination charge against Facebook, I said, “Using a computer to limit a person’s housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone’s face.” I meant those words. The editorial’s skepticism was based on some imaginary belief that I and the federal agency I lead seem “more interested in dismantling housing protections than ensuring they are respected.” Those apprehensions were built on sand.

The editorial claimed that HUD is attempting to “unravel” Obama-era fair housing rules. It is not. The editorial asserted that HUD is removing the words “inclusive” and “free from discrimination” from the agency’s mission. It is not. The editorial suggested my past statements on the role of government in our public life indicate a lack of commitment to fairness. They do not. HUD’s mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities that are free from discrimination. My personal approach to this mission is simple: HUD will always be a force for fairness.

Benjamin S. Carson Sr., Washington

The writer is secretary of housing and urban development.