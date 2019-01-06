Regarding the Jan. 2 front-page article “HUD cuts anti-bias efforts in housing”:

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson should read “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” by Richard Rothstein. Mr. Rothstein was a featured speaker in the 2018 Arlington Reads series “Habitats for Inhumanity .” He writes in the preface, “The core argument of this book is that African Americans were unconstitutionally denied the means and the right to integration in middle-class neighborhoods, and because this denial was state-sponsored, the nation is obligated to remedy it.”

By preferring to “focus on responding to individual allegations of bias over actively seeking solutions to patterns of disparity,” as the article said, Mr. Carson ignores our government’s active role in segregating its citizens and neighborhoods, which has disproportionately affected wealth accumulation for those so segregated. Mr. Rothstein argues that such segregation by law and public policy (what courts call de jure) “is a violation of our Constitution and its Bill of Rights. The Fifth Amendment . . . prohibits the federal government from treating citizens unfairly. The Thirteenth Amendment . . . prohibits slavery, or in general, treating African Americans as second-class citizens, while the Fourteenth Amendment . . . prohibits states, or their local governments, from treating people either unfairly or unequally.”

Public policy created much of the segregation we have in this country, and nothing short of public policy and enforcement will redress the harm it has done to generations of Americans.

Marian Klymkowsky, Arlington