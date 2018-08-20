It appears that Ben Jealous, the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, is running a lackadaisical campaign, following Anthony G. Brown’s low-energy road to defeat this fall against incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

As reported in the Aug. 14 Metro article “Hogan polls far ahead of Jealous,” a recent survey of likely voters has Mr. Hogan leading Mr. Jealous 52 percent to 36 percent, with 11 percent undecided. This deficit is even more astonishing if you consider that Mr. Hogan punishes Prince George’s County, Montgomery County and Baltimore City, jurisdictions that usually vote Democratic. If Mr. Jealous can simply motivate Democratic voters in those three jurisdictions and Baltimore County, he probably could win.

Mr. Hogan’s first proposed budget, in 2015, cut public school funding to Prince George’s by $20 million, Montgomery by $18 million and Baltimore City by $12 million. His proposed 2016 budget cut an additional $3.5 million in Prince George’s from allocated disparity grants. His proposed 2017 budget cut $3 million to extend hours at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore and cut $7.5 million statewide for after-school and summer school programs. Mr. Hogan also cut $7.5 million from the planned Prince George’s Regional Medical Center being built in Largo. Mr. Hogan has cut public education funding every year since he was elected.

Democrats enjoy a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in Maryland. It’s time for Mr. Jealous to show true leadership and prove that he has the ability to unite his party and mount a serious and spirited challenge to Mr. Hogan in November.

Sidney Thomas, Upper Marlboro