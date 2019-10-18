At the Democratic debate, the candidates substantively agreed on society’s problems: wealth inequality, a middle class left behind, abortion access inequalities. This places them as far left as the Business Roundtable chief executives, who collectively endorsed a “compassionate capitalism” that looks beyond quarterly profits [“CEO group shifts view on maximizing shareholder profits,” Economy & Business, Aug. 20]. It was Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who separated themselves from the pack by demonizing profits, placing themselves out of the American mainstream and becoming ready fodder for Republican claims of socialism.