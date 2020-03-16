Mr. Sanders is accused of self-aggrandizement when his opponents only ask how we pay for his policies while offering no meaningful solutions to inequality.
It would be useful if Mr. Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden, also a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, proposed a joint program. That may not get us to Medicare-for-all, but maybe a Medicare expansion to include people over 50, the very young and those below the poverty level.
If Mr. Biden can improve on health-care and union issues, among others, the Democrats may have a reason for unity beyond beating President Trump. However, such a temporary agreement would not stop the needed dialogue about change. Even some rich people wonder about the social cost of capitalism.
Daniel C. Adkins, Arlington