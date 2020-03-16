Dana Milbank’s March 12 Thursday Opinion column, “The spoiler campaign begins,” misread the goal of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, which is the only one exclusively funded by small donors. His campaign is motivated to counter the ravages of inequality. Working-class and poor people are dying earlier than the rest of us. College costs leave students wondering if they can afford to get married and have a family. Other developed countries’ medical systems cover everyone at half the price. Inequality not only physically hurts us, but, combined with the Internet, also subverts us from being knowledgeable voters.

Mr. Sanders is accused of self-aggrandizement when his opponents only ask how we pay for his policies while offering no meaningful solutions to inequality.

It would be useful if Mr. Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden, also a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, proposed a joint program. That may not get us to Medicare-for-all, but maybe a Medicare expansion to include people over 50, the very young and those below the poverty level. 

If Mr. Biden can improve on health-care and union issues, among others, the Democrats may have a reason for unity beyond beating President Trump. However, such a temporary agreement would not stop the needed dialogue about change. Even some rich people wonder about the social cost of capitalism.  

Daniel C. Adkins, Arlington